Candy Colada
Candy Colada is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 41 and Apples n Bananas. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Candy Colada is known to have an average THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Genetics, Candy Colada features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Candy Colada typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Candy Coladas effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Colada, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Candy Colada strain effects
Candy Colada strain reviews3
s........d
September 29, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
m........4
March 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
c........n
October 18, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Tingly