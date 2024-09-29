I actually ran a pheno hunt for this strain bred by Raw Genetics. Out of 6 seeds I popped I found 2 phenos that I kept (Candy Colada #2 & Candy Colada #3) both phenos have similar big nug structure. Candy Colada #2 is a more dark purple and dark green plant when it fades. Its smell is a combo of gassy, citrus, and gelato terps and taste like citrus with some gelato/sherb taste. Candy Colada #3 is a lighter green plant with yellow, orange, green and purple colors when it fades. Its smell is a combo of citrus and gelato terps. I usually give them about 9-10 weeks to flower. I have given a a few people cuts but I don’t know if they have sharedy cuts. If you’d like to see videos and pictures of them you can probably see them on my IG stories @gilberttt._ or on social club @terpy_g where I have the full pheno hunt of this strain.