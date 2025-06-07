Candy Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Cookies.
Candy Cookies strain effects
Candy Cookies strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
P........1
June 7, 2025
A lovely flower , I had the pleasure of enjoying it in the south Florida area of Port St. Lucie. Amazing flavor of ammonia diesel with notes of citrus and an almost blue (cookies)finish. Truly a decent smoke and helped me right to sleep during a quite anxious night. Would recommend for someone who wants something to chill out with . Def for those who are looking for something that has layers. Very in the middle hybrid but with a nice body buzz and lulls into a sleepy buzz after a while.
m........9
December 22, 2024
For me, Candy Cookies is more of a sativa. Initially it is relaxing, then I gotta do something (i. e., dishes, laundry,...). Once I give up and lay down, it takes about 30 minutes before I'm out. With a good indica (motorbreath 15), it takes less than 10 minutes.