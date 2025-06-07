A lovely flower , I had the pleasure of enjoying it in the south Florida area of Port St. Lucie. Amazing flavor of ammonia diesel with notes of citrus and an almost blue (cookies)finish. Truly a decent smoke and helped me right to sleep during a quite anxious night. Would recommend for someone who wants something to chill out with . Def for those who are looking for something that has layers. Very in the middle hybrid but with a nice body buzz and lulls into a sleepy buzz after a while.

