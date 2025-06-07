Candy Cookies
Candy Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Candy Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Candy Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookie F2 and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Candy Cookies is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Candy Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Candy Cookies’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Candy Cookies strain effects
Candy Cookies strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
