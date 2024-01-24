Candy Fumez reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Fumez.

Candy Fumez strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Creative

Happy

Candy Fumez strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    38% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress

January 24, 2024
Have you ever heard of the "flow state?" The state where you can transcend yourself and get blissfully, attentively, lost in whatever you're doing? That's Candy Fumez.
February 10, 2024
Missouri Medical Patient here, came across this strain by Proper Cannabis, and man I’m so glad I grabbed this. I have PTSD, Anxiety, Insomnia, and the initial buzz is a relaxing Euphoric high, great for gaming, movies, music, relaxing, and I slept extremely well. Very sweet aroma, definitely has a candy like smell, and the smoke is extremely smooth and has subtle sweet notes to it. I initially only grabbed a gram to try it and went back and got a quarter the next day. I will get this again. 10/10
July 4, 2024
This is my favorite strain recently. I take dexedrine everyday for my adhd. Many top shelf new age type strains make me really anxious when I combine them. Others don't make me anxious, but they make me feel cloudy and kinda cancel out the stimulant. Candy Fumez is the real goldilocks here though. It leaves me feeling more uplifted and more relaxed simultaneously. Destroys stress and makes it so much fun to play guitar or keyboard, as another review mentioned, total flow state.
March 1, 2024
Hands down one of the best I've ever smoked and I've smoked a lot of different weed. Anytime you can get your hands on this don't make the mistake of buying small! Absolutely blissful..
February 28, 2024
Love this strain! I got it in 90u live rosin from Sunshine Extracts in Colorado. Definitely more sativa feeling but is great for reading or getting stuff done, especially during the day. If sativas make you have anxiety then this might be too much for you. but other than that amazing strain!
June 13, 2024
November 24, 2023
Seriously wanted to try sherbbanger for a long time and when I heard about the candy cross I had to grab both! Smacks you in the face strong fuel in the pallet z shit!
December 20, 2023
*extremely potent* candy meets gas is all that needs to be said! should have won strain of the year imo
