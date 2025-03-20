Candy Mac reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Mac.
Candy Mac strain effects
a........i
Yesterday
Creative
Giggly
Happy
An absolute banger, quite cheap for how good it was, myself and my wife mainly use cannabis for stress and anxiety relief. Not daily users but this definitely felt unique, sweet, citrusy and gassy taste. Had a very sharp smell to it and it burned very nice and clean, white ash all the way. Definitely recommended to people who suffer from anxiety or just want to relax after a long week.
t........e
June 21, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very sweet and gassy smell, buzz is amazing for all around use, I'd lean towards slightly on the sativa side, but will leave you dazed like an indica. Highly recommend picking some up if you can.
p........6
November 15, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
A energetic strain that doesn’t give me anxiety is hard to come by but it’s a good one.