Candy Mac
Candy Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Candy Rain and MAC. This strain is unknown in its sativa and indica percentages. Candy Mac is a sweet and citrusy strain that has a floral and earthy finish. Candy Mac is unknown in its THC percentage, making this strain an ideal choice for curious cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Candy Mac effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candy Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Claybourne Co., Candy Mac features flavors like citrus, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Candy Mac typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Candy Mac is a potent and delicious strain that will make you feel like you’re enjoying a candy made of mac. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Candy MacOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Candy Mac strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Candy Mac products near you
Similar to Candy Mac near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—