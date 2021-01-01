Loading…

Candy OG

Hybrid
THC 17%CBD Myrcene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
citrus
top effect
relaxed

Candy OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Candy OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Candy OG effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Headaches
66% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety

Candy OG reported flavors

1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
33% of people taste the flavor citrus
Pear
33% of people taste the flavor pear
Sweet
33% of people taste the flavor sweet

Candy OG reviews3

Similar to Candy OG

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

