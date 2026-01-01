Candy Pavé
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Candy Pavé potency is higher THC than average.
Candy Pavé is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers a sweet, candy-forward aroma layered with lemony citrus and subtle gas undertones. This strain’s buds are visually striking — dense, resinous, and often frosted with vibrant hues — and its taste mirrors the scent with sugary fruit and spicy mint notes. The high offers a smooth, balanced experience, beginning with a euphoric cerebral lift and gently transitioning into relaxing body comfort, making Candy Pavé a delightful choice for stress relief, mood enhancement, or evening unwinding. Have you tried Candy Pavé? Leave a review and let us know your experience!
