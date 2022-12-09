stock photo similar to Pavé
Pavé
aka Pav
Pavé is a marijuana strain from Compound Genetics. It's a blingy, minty, gassy cross of Paris OG and The Menthol. The award-winning breeder currently sells Pavé seeds in new crosses Candy Pavé (Eye Candy x Pavé), and the strawberry-scented Strawberry Pave (Red Pop x Pavé). Pavé with the accento refers to jewelry so iced out you can’t see the metal setting. The strain screams 2022 in exotics—a white-out trichome blizzard burying a stacked, thick bud. Pavé also dumps hash. This crazy-high-THC hybrid adds some blinding, heady bling to any situation. Grab some sunglasses.
Pavé strain effects
Pavé strain reviews
