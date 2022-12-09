An update of my review from a week ago. This to me is a perfect evening smoke, a true dessert. Taste and aromas are heavenly, gassy, minty, sweet. and very loud! Smell fills room instantly upon opening mylar Cookies ™ bag. The buds are pure eye candy, all shades of rainbow, covered in huge white crystals. Bling weed, worthy of name.(Didn't know of celebrity hype, didn't know what Pavé meant before this). Very euphoric and comes on fast, with a tingly whole body rush, from head to toe. Instant relaxation, euphoria, happiness 😊! It's a euphoric heavy body stone, without getting me sleepy. Just relaxed, happy , smiling. STONED AF!!! It's one of the best Cookies ™ strains IMO. Try and get the real deal from them to truly experience what the breeders had in mind. A perfect, sweet indica hybrid. 5★