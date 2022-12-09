stock photo similar to Pavé
Hybrid

Pavé

aka Pav

Pavé is a marijuana strain from Compound Genetics. It's a blingy, minty, gassy cross of Paris OG and The Menthol. The award-winning breeder currently sells Pavé seeds in new crosses Candy Pavé (Eye Candy x Pavé), and the strawberry-scented Strawberry Pave (Red Pop x Pavé). Pavé with the accento refers to jewelry so iced out you can’t see the metal setting. The strain screams 2022 in exotics—a white-out trichome blizzard burying a stacked, thick bud. Pavé also dumps hash. This crazy-high-THC hybrid adds some blinding, heady bling to any situation. Grab some sunglasses.

Pavé strain effects

Reported by 38 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Pavé strain helps with

  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    13% of people say it helps with Stress
Pavé strain reviews38

December 9, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
An update of my review from a week ago. This to me is a perfect evening smoke, a true dessert. Taste and aromas are heavenly, gassy, minty, sweet. and very loud! Smell fills room instantly upon opening mylar Cookies ™ bag. The buds are pure eye candy, all shades of rainbow, covered in huge white crystals. Bling weed, worthy of name.(Didn't know of celebrity hype, didn't know what Pavé meant before this). Very euphoric and comes on fast, with a tingly whole body rush, from head to toe. Instant relaxation, euphoria, happiness 😊! It's a euphoric heavy body stone, without getting me sleepy. Just relaxed, happy , smiling. STONED AF!!! It's one of the best Cookies ™ strains IMO. Try and get the real deal from them to truly experience what the breeders had in mind. A perfect, sweet indica hybrid. 5★
18 people found this helpful
February 14, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Update this strain had me floating and thinking there was a glitch in the matrix spent hours watching gta vids shit felt like 3D
16 people found this helpful
February 12, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Really good beautiful nugs slightly gassy but not like a heavy OG would smoke again
7 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight