Hybrid

Canna-Tsu

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Canna-Tsu

Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu’s buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures

Effects

893 reported effects from 137 people
Relaxed 63%
Happy 34%
Focused 33%
Uplifted 29%
Euphoric 24%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 0%

Reviews

179

Avatar for Dalek
Member since 2015
I have had this strain from four different dispensaries here in Arizona. It has been consistently good from each time I have tried it. I get a very earthy and woodsy exhale, and a soft mental (clear) euphoria and feel my stress and/or anxiety simply melt away. I suffer from anxiety disorder. I have...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for medflyleaf
Member since 2014
Just tryed this high cbd strain for the first time today for my raging panic attacks and anxiety, and it worked like magic. With all the symptoms from anxiety (shortness of breathe, dizziness/fainting feeling) and the other horrible feelings of anxiety go away from using this strain. It brings a cal...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Harra
Member since 2015
My absolute go-to for pain relief and insomnia. Due to this strain's incredibly high CBD content (9-12%) and low THC content (6-9%), it's an effective source of pain relief and relief from muscle spasms without many psychological effects. In fact, when I vaporize, I don't notice any psychological ef...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for SadieBashes
Member since 2015
Honestly this strain is amazing! this was the first CBD dominant flower I have ever tried and it really does take away the pain. for me, I was in a motorcycle accident and now have neuro damage in my spine. This completely removed my pain, for a solid 4 hours straight, and I did not need to use any ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for drdboned
Member since 2016
Perfect for Social situations. Not a HIGH of proportional psychedelic experiences. More like psycho delicate. I enjoy it vaped. Going to dinner with new friends or visiting the trump loving in laws? This is the one for me
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Tsunami
parent
Second strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Strain
Canna-Tsu
Strain child
Canna-Wreck
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Canna-TsuUser uploaded image of Canna-TsuUser uploaded image of Canna-TsuUser uploaded image of Canna-TsuUser uploaded image of Canna-TsuUser uploaded image of Canna-TsuUser uploaded image of Canna-Tsu
