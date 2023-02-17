Capital Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Capital Haze.
Capital Haze strain effects
Capital Haze strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
c........s
February 17, 2023
Always looking for just the right fit. And this Here my friends this here was the perfect fit. 🥰 If you want that high that makes shit slide right off you while you have a fucking smile on your face this here does it. Laughed at the good Ole times with childhood family and friends during a time of homecoming(or going however you view it) for one of our elders. This just made it a Lil bit easier to say goodbye.
O........5
February 4, 2023
Haze is perhaps one of the most popular strains in the cannabis community. It is a sativa dominant hybrid strain with a 20:80 indica/sativa ratio. Considering its effects, it has been used to create several other highly potent and famous hybrid strains. The strains are like plants, dark green in color with orange hairs seeping through the surface. It has a spicy scent with hints of citrus along with earthy sweetness unlike any other. As for the taste, it is more or less the same. The strain is popular primarily because of its cerebral high. The high will cloud your mind, making it difficult for you to focus and concentrate. But then again, it does have uplifting and euphoric effects that will induce a sense of creativity. Additionally, it can cause individuals to feel a bit hungry and can give them the munchies. Smoking too much of the strain can have its drawbacks as the user may exhibit symptoms of headaches, paranoia and even dry mouth and eyes. That being said, it does have its benefits and can be used to treat a number of medical conditions including anorexia, nausea and even stress.
C........z
April 29, 2023
Got rocked with this strain my fav
f........n
August 27, 2024
#1 Strain for me right now. It produces this weird visual effect where the background and foreground no longer have a boundary. I can see everything at once, like a “haze”. ;) Other than that visual effect, you’ll be blasted, rocked, flying, and happy. Euphoric as can be! First thing I wrote after hitting it, “I can see 10 dimensions.” If you’re looking for a visual high, try it out. I can’t guarantee it’ll happen to everyone, but it happens to me every time with this strain. No more focusing on things closer or farther away. No more consciously looking at things. Your vision simply becomes one. 10/10. Try it, be Billy Blasted!
g........4
February 1, 2024
I have been buying from lumpy farms for a good year now never fail with the strains even though I pay a good tag an I live in NY