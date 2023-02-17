Capital Haze
Capital Haze is a weed strain from the famous breeder and grower Lumpy, who also made Apple Fritter. Capital Haze is a cross of Sour Apple Haze and OG Kush. It's strong in the terpene terpinolene, like Jack Herer or Dutch Treat. It’s candy-sweet, green apple tart, and old-school hoppy with haze. Lab scores say it hits 30% THC, with a soaring daytime sativa effect.
Capital Haze strain effects
Capital Haze strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Capital Haze strain reviews5
c........s
February 17, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
O........5
February 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
C........z
April 29, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric