Capitol Chillz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Capitol Chillz.
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........4
June 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
First, the smell! So rich and gassy. Assaults the nostrils in the best way. Tasty smoke that hit my body with an amazing buzz then kinda lifted upward to my head. Very calming and relaxing. Good for my pain and fast thoughts. Great for a late afternoon or bedtime!