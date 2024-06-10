Capitol Chillz
Capitol Chillz
Indica
Happy
Euphoric
Relaxed
Diesel
Pungent
Earthy
Capitol Chillz effects are mostly calming.
Capitol Chillz is a weed strain crossing Dolato x Sour Chillz, and is part of the GC Uniques line from Good Chemistry Nurseries. Capitol Chillz has an earthy and diesel aroma with a matching taste. Some reviewers report this indica made them feel focused yet relaxed.
Capitol Chillz strain effects
Capitol Chillz strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Capitol Chillz strain reviews(1)
j........4
June 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
First, the smell! So rich and gassy. Assaults the nostrils in the best way. Tasty smoke that hit my body with an amazing buzz then kinda lifted upward to my head. Very calming and relaxing. Good for my pain and fast thoughts. Great for a late afternoon or bedtime!