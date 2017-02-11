ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Captain America OG reviews

Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
A great day time strain!
Avatar for WhoIsTheJMan
Member since 2018
Captain America is in fact legit. Doesn't come around often but when it does, let that Captain into your life. Smells like an open spread at a wedding, with all your favourite foods. You can feel the high in your teeth at first as it penetrates your skeleton and slowly morphs you into a superhero. Y...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Knowie728
Member since 2018
Straight 🔥🔥🔥
Avatar for chinkychinese
Member since 2017
Damn. Name’s of strains get me and how could I resist this one? This strain is fun! Keeps me creative and bright. Puts me in a great mood.
Avatar for CeCe2009
Member since 2018
I love it. It's really smooth, it's a little sweet and always have me feeling very relaxed and happy. Also I can still get things done and go out.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for anth312
Member since 2015
The "Captain" has a lot going for it. Nice balance of body soothing and pain killing with an overall euphoric feeling. There was a nice amount of cerebral stimulation that brought about some deep thinking, left me feeling like I was laying on a marshmellow. Very tasty and smooth flower, little bit s...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for slewby
Member since 2017
Best strain ever, I don't feel it from anywhere to 5-10 min but then all of a sudden it feels like you get hit my captain americas shield and you get such a head and body high. It's unbelievable, absolutely my favorite.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy