Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Captain America is in fact legit. Doesn't come around often but when it does, let that Captain into your life. Smells like an open spread at a wedding, with all your favourite foods. You can feel the high in your teeth at first as it penetrates your skeleton and slowly morphs you into a superhero. Y...
The "Captain" has a lot going for it. Nice balance of body soothing and pain killing with an overall euphoric feeling. There was a nice amount of cerebral stimulation that brought about some deep thinking, left me feeling like I was laying on a marshmellow. Very tasty and smooth flower, little bit s...
Best strain ever, I don't feel it from anywhere to 5-10 min but then all of a sudden it feels like you get hit my captain americas shield and you get such a head and body high. It's unbelievable, absolutely my favorite.