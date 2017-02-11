ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Captain America OG
Hybrid

Captain America OG

Captain America OG is a sativa-leaning OG cut with uplifting euphoria and a bright citrus flavor. Relieving anxiety without the debilitating weight of heavier OG crosses, call on “The Captain” for relief of stress as well as nausea, mild physical pain, and muscle spasms. This strain’s moderate body effects and complementary euphoria make it ideal for use any time of the day with mindful dosage.  

Avatar for stonertom
Member since 2016
My favorite strain!! I'm a heavy stoner and let me tell you it was fire af 🔥🔥
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for heavyreeferpuffer
Member since 2017
The only bad thing about this strain is now after having experiencing this wonderful strain I feel like a lot of other strains in general are ruined for me. I continually bought this until they ran out. If you ever cross it in your travels you have to buy it. The smell of this bud alone gives you th...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for fumacush
Member since 2017
Had it for almost 3 weeks straight .. smooth smoke great buzz. I even watched the Avengers while I toked up, lol. Put on your list to must try.
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BHWings87
Member since 2016
This was the very first strain I smoked. I felt so good, and my anxiety disappeared immediately. This is one of my favorites. I only smoke it on special occasions. It's definitely worth a try.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for anth312
Member since 2015
The "Captain" has a lot going for it. Nice balance of body soothing and pain killing with an overall euphoric feeling. There was a nice amount of cerebral stimulation that brought about some deep thinking, left me feeling like I was laying on a marshmellow. Very tasty and smooth flower, little bit s...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
