Hybrid

4.7 82 reviews

Captain's Cake

Captain's Cake

Captain’s Cake by The Captain’s Connection is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and White Fire Alien OG. With bright citrus terpenes on the nose and palate, and a sweet doughy earth aroma, Captain’s Cake is a crowd-pleaser with enjoyable relaxing effects. This strain is euphoric and easy on the limbs in small doses, but can get rather sedating with heavy consumption. Enjoy the laid-back energy of Captain’s Cake into the evening to set you up for a good night’s rest.  

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews.

59 people reported 468 effects
Relaxed 84%
Happy 81%
Euphoric 61%
Uplifted 42%
Focused 37%
Stress 45%
Depression 35%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 28%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 3%

Reviews

82

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire Alien OG
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Captain's Cake

Products with Captain's Cake

