Caramel Apple Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Caramel Apple Gelato.

Caramel Apple Gelato effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
18% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
18% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
18% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
9% of people say it helps with ptsd

