Buy Caramel Apple Gelato near you
Caramel Apple Gelato effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Caramel Apple Gelato
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Caramel Apple Gelato reviews13
Caramel Apple Gelato terpenes
The most abundant terpene in Caramel Apple Gelato is caryophyllene, followed by limonene and humulene.
Dominant terpene
Other terpenesLimonene(citrus)Humulene(hoppy)