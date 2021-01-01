Loading…
Caramel Apple Gelato

THC 25%CBG 1%Caryophyllene

Caramel Apple Gelato effects are mostly energizing.

Caramel Apple Gelato potency is higher than average.

focused

Caramel Apple Gelato is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Caramel Apple Gelato. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Caramel Apple Gelato effects

11 people told us about effects:
Energetic
18% of people report feeling energetic
Focused
18% of people report feeling focused
Happy
18% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
9% of people say it helps with ptsd

Caramel Apple Gelato reviews

Caramel Apple Gelato terpenes

The most abundant terpene in Caramel Apple Gelato is caryophyllene, followed by limonene and humulene.

Caryophyllene (pepper)

Limonene(citrus)Humulene(hoppy)

