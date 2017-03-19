Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Caramel Kona Coffee Kush is a serious contender in any grow environment. Kona Gold is a massive mighty Hawaiian sativa strain, giving Caramel Kona Coffee Kush a sweet succulent super sized yeild. Paired with a amazing Indica Caramel Kush Makuahine (Mother) oozing with hashy candy crystals. Knicknam...
Caramel Kona Coffee Kush is the wake and bake breakfast of champions for Pakalōlō lovers with a sweet tooth!
We who choose wisely by starting our deleriously dazed days off with Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank's Caramel Kona Coffee Kush frequently find that our breakfast just became dinner...