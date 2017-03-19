ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Caramel Kona Coffee Kush
  • Leafly flower of Caramel Kona Coffee Kush

Indica

Caramel Kona Coffee Kush

Caramel Kona Coffee Kush

Caramel Kona Coffee Kush is a flavorful, alliterative cross by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank. This sweet wahine is luscious on the palate and heavy on the body, draping the limbs in cushy, weighted relaxation. CKC Kush’s Caramel Kush mother gives this strain its predominant flavor and physical effects, but the strain’s Kona Gold father shines through in latent spicy undertones and heady mental buzz. Noted as one of the most delicious strains in the Pua Mana archives, Caramel Kona Coffee Kush is a perfect strain to shrug off stress and treat yourself at the end of the day.  

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for ValhallaBound
Member since 2015
definitely a decent end of the day, start off your evening buzz. Mellow flowing relaxed yet functional evening around the house.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Caramel Kona Coffee Kush is the wake and bake breakfast of champions for Pakalōlō lovers with a sweet tooth! We who choose wisely by starting our deleriously dazed days off with Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank's Caramel Kona Coffee Kush frequently find that our breakfast just became dinner...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Caramel Kona Coffee Kush is a serious contender in any grow environment. Kona Gold is a massive mighty Hawaiian sativa strain, giving Caramel Kona Coffee Kush a sweet succulent super sized yeild. Paired with a amazing Indica Caramel Kush Makuahine (Mother) oozing with hashy candy crystals. Knicknam...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Atherton
Member since 2016
Perfect at the end of the day. Helps me sleep all night pain free. Wonderful taste, aroma, and full body high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ghostdog77
Member since 2018
Great couch glue. Dead to the world naps on this.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Kona Gold
parent
Strain
Caramel Kona Coffee Kush
Strain child
Caramel Kona Coffee Cookies
child