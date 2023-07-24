Carbon Candy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Carbon Candy.
Carbon Candy strain effects
Carbon Candy strain flavors
Carbon Candy strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
n........y
July 24, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Gets me right to sleep and helps prevent morning pain.
s........8
October 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Carbon candy #4 by good day farms has dense, frosty magenta buds. 50/50 hybrid, terps almost 3% mg/g on my batch. Not too bad GDF.
d........n
October 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Nice Hybrid to Relax on, If you are a Majority Indica Smoker (Like Myself)
j........a
November 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
It was a very nice smooth hit. It taste like a hint of grape or berry flavor but then a hint of almost like a diesel flavor. It was a very tingly and euphoric , happy feelings
r........r
December 2, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
There are really good hybrid effects. Relaxed and focused. Usually, I have to add an indica to a bowl of this at night to get fully relaxed. Great for enjoying compnay. Aroused
c........0
October 23, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Picked this up from Cookies today 60$ a 8th 31% THC, got home packed a bowl with my grinder and my first ripped got me super stoned. 👌 I couldn't believe how good this was. Definition of super fire
g........4
October 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
buds are super purple! darker outside, eggplant like, and a lighter gradient inside, ranging from a royal purp to a baby pink. Super dense and triched out too, looks like a flocked Xmas tree lol. Smell is subtly grape, but super dank tbh. Same with flavor. Heavy hitter, 10/10
j........l
October 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
fantastic strain for sleep and anxiety. the gushers lineage is noticeable. one of my absolute favorites