Carbon Candy
aka Carbon Candy #4
Carbon Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Carbon Fiber and Gushers. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Carbon Candy, also known as Carbon Candy #4, is a creation by Good Day Farm, a brand inspired by a beautiful farm nestled in the hills of Tennessee and the Southern communities that raised them. Carbon Candy is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Carbon Candy effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Carbon Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Good Day Farm, Carbon Candy features flavors like sweet sugar cookies, sour grape, and earthy, herbal undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Carbon Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Carbon Candy can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower, blunts, or pre-rolls. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Carbon Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Carbon CandyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Carbon Candy strain effects
Carbon Candy strain flavors
Carbon Candy strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Carbon Candy products near you
Similar to Carbon Candy near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—