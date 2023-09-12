Caribbean Breeze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Caribbean Breeze.
Caribbean Breeze strain effects
Caribbean Breeze strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Headaches
t........z
September 12, 2023
Happy
Tingly
Refreshing taste! smooth and verry a delightfull flavour! I'm an experienced user that smoked a lot off different strains, but this is one to remember. the high is kicking in and i'm forgetting what is was a out to write. so i'm leaving this here! peace up!
e........2
September 17, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
It’s a very nice and clean distillate. Currently got some from liquid gold brand at the nirvana dispensary. It was a buy one get one free deal on full gram cartridges so I couldn’t pass on that. It gives a very nice head high and hits right away. Never had the flower as I usually smoke cartridges and disposables instead. It’s very earthy and tropical like fruits. I don’t really like flavored stuff too much I like my carts and vapes to taste more like flowers. But if you like that overwhelming flavor of artificial fruits and such then this one is for you.
r........x
September 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
incredibly happy daytime high
r........7
February 1, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Long lasting af after some hard bong rips I took. Pretty damn creative and music is +++
j........1
October 13, 2024
Focused
Happy
To me since I smoked it from a cart, I get a hint of cinnamon, mango and orange with every pull.
t........8
Yesterday
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great daytime high. Perfect for being out in nature. I feel like it can be energizing but not sure if that’s more so the general mood boost. Have not had any anxiety or paranoia.
o........k
August 24, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
I originally bought this for my old man for Fathers Day, but I hadn’t had the chance to get it to him and I decided to just hang onto it and get him another strain. I’m glad I did because he’s definitely an all-out sativa lover whereas I’m more of a hybrid/indica lover. This has the best of both worlds! The aroma is tropical with hints of coconut, mango, and passion fruit. The flavor is creamy and fruity with a nice tobacco flavor toward the end. The effects are interesting: at first it’s an energy jolt but after like 20 minutes or so, it becomes a focused relaxation with a weighted feel on the torso. The intimacy with the wife was also quite nice on this strain as well but it wasn’t arousing like other strains I had. I give this 4.5 stars!
M........3
August 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very tasty and infatuated with the aroma. Moved onto my Top Ten list!