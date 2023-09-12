I originally bought this for my old man for Fathers Day, but I hadn’t had the chance to get it to him and I decided to just hang onto it and get him another strain. I’m glad I did because he’s definitely an all-out sativa lover whereas I’m more of a hybrid/indica lover. This has the best of both worlds! The aroma is tropical with hints of coconut, mango, and passion fruit. The flavor is creamy and fruity with a nice tobacco flavor toward the end. The effects are interesting: at first it’s an energy jolt but after like 20 minutes or so, it becomes a focused relaxation with a weighted feel on the torso. The intimacy with the wife was also quite nice on this strain as well but it wasn’t arousing like other strains I had. I give this 4.5 stars!