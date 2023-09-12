Caribbean Breeze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Caribbean Breeze.

write a review

Caribbean Breeze strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Caribbean Breeze strain helps with

  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Headaches
    11% of people say it helps with Headaches

Caribbean Breeze reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 12, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
Refreshing taste! smooth and verry a delightfull flavour! I'm an experienced user that smoked a lot off different strains, but this is one to remember. the high is kicking in and i'm forgetting what is was a out to write. so i'm leaving this here! peace up!
4 people found this helpful
September 17, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
It’s a very nice and clean distillate. Currently got some from liquid gold brand at the nirvana dispensary. It was a buy one get one free deal on full gram cartridges so I couldn’t pass on that. It gives a very nice head high and hits right away. Never had the flower as I usually smoke cartridges and disposables instead. It’s very earthy and tropical like fruits. I don’t really like flavored stuff too much I like my carts and vapes to taste more like flowers. But if you like that overwhelming flavor of artificial fruits and such then this one is for you.
2 people found this helpful
September 23, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
incredibly happy daytime high
2 people found this helpful
February 1, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Long lasting af after some hard bong rips I took. Pretty damn creative and music is +++
1 person found this helpful
October 13, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
To me since I smoked it from a cart, I get a hint of cinnamon, mango and orange with every pull.
Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Great daytime high. Perfect for being out in nature. I feel like it can be energizing but not sure if that’s more so the general mood boost. Have not had any anxiety or paranoia.
August 24, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
I originally bought this for my old man for Fathers Day, but I hadn’t had the chance to get it to him and I decided to just hang onto it and get him another strain. I’m glad I did because he’s definitely an all-out sativa lover whereas I’m more of a hybrid/indica lover. This has the best of both worlds! The aroma is tropical with hints of coconut, mango, and passion fruit. The flavor is creamy and fruity with a nice tobacco flavor toward the end. The effects are interesting: at first it’s an energy jolt but after like 20 minutes or so, it becomes a focused relaxation with a weighted feel on the torso. The intimacy with the wife was also quite nice on this strain as well but it wasn’t arousing like other strains I had. I give this 4.5 stars!
August 12, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Very tasty and infatuated with the aroma. Moved onto my Top Ten list!

Buy strains with similar effects to Caribbean Breeze

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...