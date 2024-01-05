Grown by Sunshine Weed Co. Harvested 10/23/23, Tested 12/15/23 THC 27.21%, CBD 0.05% Beautiful light green color, covered in milky crystals. Trimmed with some small leaves around the bud. Consumed by smoking a joint rolled with a raw paper. Beautiful aroma, lots of bright citrus with touches of pine, sweetness, and floral blending into the background. Taste is more muted with an earthy citrus carrying through. Still pleasant but nothing too notable. High comes on a bit slower, starts in the body and is very relaxing and subdued then moves into the head, where it seems to stay and is pretty strong without verging into being racy. Overall very very strong in terms of sensation and experience, but remains balanced enough to not become overbearing. It’s a really nice strain and I hope to see more of it and strains like this in the future.