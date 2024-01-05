Caribbean Cookies reviews
m........4
January 5, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Tried this through Sunday Goods on a trip and it was FANTASTIC! Hoping to find it near me.
K........0
December 22, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Def uplifting
j........2
July 6, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Damn good, happy relaxed high.
A........7
May 20, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
have been nursing on this tonight and i feel tingly but can also focus on a task. i used to get paranoia when smoking so the fact that this strain isnt triggering an attack is pretty good!
7........h
December 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
The first strain im review this shiz gets me sky high i be craving this no cap
a........g
January 24, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Grown by Sunshine Weed Co. Harvested 10/23/23, Tested 12/15/23 THC 27.21%, CBD 0.05% Beautiful light green color, covered in milky crystals. Trimmed with some small leaves around the bud. Consumed by smoking a joint rolled with a raw paper. Beautiful aroma, lots of bright citrus with touches of pine, sweetness, and floral blending into the background. Taste is more muted with an earthy citrus carrying through. Still pleasant but nothing too notable. High comes on a bit slower, starts in the body and is very relaxing and subdued then moves into the head, where it seems to stay and is pretty strong without verging into being racy. Overall very very strong in terms of sensation and experience, but remains balanced enough to not become overbearing. It’s a really nice strain and I hope to see more of it and strains like this in the future.