Hybrid

Carl Sagan

Sorry to disappoint, but this Carl Sagan won’t send you into the cosmos. Rather, this Sagan is an easy, relaxing cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Bogs Blue Moon Rocks. Named for the late Carl Sagan, Professor of Astronomy and Space Sciences at Cornell University, this strain pays homage to a great astronomer, intellectual, and cannabis activist. 

Though this hybrid is sativa-dominant, it provides consumers with a very well-balanced buzz. Sagan is great for anyone looking for a strain that’s strong but not overwhelming. This strain also features a tropical aroma, with lingering tastes of guava and passion fruit.

 

Avatar for itsallgravy
Member since 2014
Carl Sagan is the a great strain the will keep you upbeat. this is my go to morning strain. Best signature strain. The only place to get the real carl is from top shelf on lake city. Anyone else saying they have it knows someone or is a liar.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for mamezmm357
Member since 2014
This is great for a get up and go or to help focus on creativity.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for brattybritt
Member since 2016
Feeling dopey, free of pain
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Whispre
Member since 2017
I tried this stain for the arousal aspect. Normally, arousal is not present when im smoking, so i was curious. Well, for me, it really was. not just sitting around, but once touching started, everything became super sensitive. one of my new favorites!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for grinandbeerit
Member since 2016
This stain is wonderful. I typically smoke it in the evening before bed. 3-4 tokes and my mind stops racing, my pain subsides, and my restless legs stop hurting and moving. unfortunately this isn't an any time of the day smoke for me as it does make me drowsy, so that's the only thing i docked a p...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Blue Moon Rocks
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
