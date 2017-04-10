ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Casey Jones reviews

Effects

331 people reported 2631 effects
Uplifted 61%
Happy 55%
Energetic 54%
Euphoric 51%
Creative 48%
Stress 48%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 31%
Depression 30%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

425

Avatar for JuiceGG1
Member since 2019
One of the best strains i had so far.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for marcronic
Member since 2017
sativa especial I'd say. citrus flavor. one of my favorites!
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for shumz420
Member since 2017
solid sativa fairly deep high very strong so u really don't need a whole lotta bud in the bong...found it to mellow out a bit halfway through the high which helps you focus on the shit you need to get done
Avatar for theitg
Member since 2019
This sativa is a motivation bomb. I started some hard challenges after one joint and I feel myself as extra motivated. I can see the power that in myself
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Photos

Avatar for CagedRage79
Member since 2019
Love it but I cough like crazy with this strain.
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for BlanchsBoy
Member since 2018
I tried this strain well... because of the ninja turtles, but anyway the point is I have very serious stomach disease, my stomach is paralyzed, it ca be pretty miserable but Casey Jones might be the best medicine I’ve found. Not my absolute favorite flavor (I like lemon/citrus):but Casey Jones stimu...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for BenG420
Member since 2018
Nice effects, diesel flavor a bit to present.
Avatar for Rjrttu86
Member since 2019
Liked a lot. Good head change and good body high. I was able to focus well and very creative. I stayed up all night painting miniatures it got me so into the zone. It had a very good time dialation effect for me and allowed me to get a lot of work done.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed