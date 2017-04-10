We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
solid sativa fairly deep high very strong so u really don't need a whole lotta bud in the bong...found it to mellow out a bit halfway through the high which helps you focus on the shit you need to get done
I tried this strain well... because of the ninja turtles, but anyway the point is I have very serious stomach disease, my stomach is paralyzed, it ca be pretty miserable but Casey Jones might be the best medicine I’ve found. Not my absolute favorite flavor (I like lemon/citrus):but Casey Jones stimu...
Liked a lot. Good head change and good body high. I was able to focus well and very creative. I stayed up all night painting miniatures it got me so into the zone. It had a very good time dialation effect for me and allowed me to get a lot of work done.