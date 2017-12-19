ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
CBD Blue Shark reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain CBD Blue Shark.

Effects

22 people reported 203 effects
Relaxed 104%
Happy 63%
Uplifted 59%
Focused 40%
Sleepy 27%
Inflammation 50%
Pain 50%
Stress 50%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 36%
Dry eyes 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

Avatar for IsmaelValentino
Member since 2018
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lbillaci
Member since 2019
Very relaxing, great to relieve anxiety
Avatar for Npatton1119
Member since 2019
First strain I have tried and will be my come to when I need happiness and calming to my anxiety! I am just incredibly in love with it! Does not make me panic and giggles galore. I love this strain!
Avatar for Msande7
Member since 2018
Bought this from my dispensary yesterday after reading reviews on Leafly. I was looking for a Cbd/thc 1:1 strain to help with anxiety, stress, body pain. This strain got me so stoned!! Started as a head high and I was HIGH. Seemed to take forever to move to my body and when it did my body tingled fo...
Avatar for spkout2005
Member since 2018
Not bad didn’t need the c b d just wanted to try it
Avatar for gweebs
Member since 2017
Grew this last year, easy plant to grow, not as abundant as other strains. Excellent CBD strain!
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for neek247
Member since 2018
This is an amazing strain, I love the deep relaxation your get with it; it helps with pain also but not as much as I would like. The taste is great and its nice and smooth in a joint.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for saundersstoner
Member since 2018
i was toasty mcgohsty after a thick bong rip
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed