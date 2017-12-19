We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Bought this from my dispensary yesterday after reading reviews on Leafly. I was looking for a Cbd/thc 1:1 strain to help with anxiety, stress, body pain. This strain got me so stoned!! Started as a head high and I was HIGH. Seemed to take forever to move to my body and when it did my body tingled fo...