Hybrid

4.5 27 reviews

CBD Blue Shark

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 27 reviews

CBD Blue Shark

CBD Blue Shark by Barney’s Farm is a flavorful 1:1 CBD/THC cross of CBD Shark and Blue Cheese. These strains come together to offer consumers THC and CBD contents of 6.5%, which may help to reduce inflammation while improving mood and alleviating stress. CBD Blue Shark has a complex floral bouquet that contains hints of jasmine, berry, and cheese, making it a unique and challenging flavor palate. If growing this strain, note that it typically takes about 9 weeks to finish flowering.

 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

22 people reported 203 effects
Relaxed 104%
Happy 63%
Uplifted 59%
Focused 40%
Sleepy 27%
Inflammation 50%
Pain 50%
Stress 50%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 36%
Dry eyes 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

27

Lineage

First strain parent
CBD Shark
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Cheese
parent
Strain
CBD Blue Shark

