Indica

4.4 659 reviews

Critical Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 60 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 659 reviews

Critical Kush
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

443 people reported 3761 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 54%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 30%
Stress 36%
Pain 33%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

659

Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Grows in tall fat knit nugs, boulders sometimes. Looks like fresh OG Kush it has lime and citrus when I squeeze this nug for the smell. Strong vape that linger for a while. Can hit you hard if you take a big toke. Some of the best medicine natural CBD makes this type of medicine great for pain contr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for KindGoddess420
Member since 2016
💜..a HappyMellowCalmFunKinda evening stone..soo Relaxing!..bye-bye Anxiety, hello Smiles!!..Quiets my Chronic Pain, bringing Peaceful Restoration to Mind & Body alike..Sweet thoughts Dance in my mind after a few hits..Slept like a baby😴, woke feeling younger?!? ...I highLy suggest this Kind strai...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Wheed
Member since 2015
Stress, anxiety, and pain melt away... Along with your face. Could be administered with a dart via tranquilizer gun. Serious chill. Onset is hard and unmistakeable, leaving one under it's heaviest influences for a solid 3+ hours. It grows simply and hardy, showing minimal response to nutrient fl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for matrixtyler
Member since 2012
Developed by the Barney’s Farm team. An unusual blend of fine genetics. Critical Kush is a blending of the famous Critical Mass with OG Kush. This is a powerful and extremely vigourous indica plant, yielding huge amounts of beautiful stoney kush. Flowers in just 8 weeks indoors, and grows medium h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for river7
Member since 2014
I just harvested 8 critical-kush clones grown in a Western Australian winter, all went a deep purple, not a spot of green with a very thick white crystals covering all over the swelled up glands rendering the plants purple and white, sticky resin encrusted gems. Due to the abundance of crystals, I t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Critical Kush
First strain child
Super Chronic
child
Second strain child
CBD Critical Cure
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Critical Kush

Most popular in