CBD OX by Rare Dankness is a 1:1 CBD/THC strain that grows deep green buds with bright orange hairs. This pleasant strain is a 90% indica-dominant cross of Rare Dankesss’s OX male and a CBD-rich cultivar, Shak. CBD OX has a spicy flavor and deep notes of coffee and berry. The breeder recommends utilizing this strain’s calming effects to abate anxiety and diminish physical discomfort.
