This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 75%
Happy 41%
Focused 35%
Sleepy 30%
Euphoric 21%
Pain 44%
Stress 44%
Anxiety 44%
Inflammation 31%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%
Reviews
96
Ggshxoiegg
Member since 2020
If you have anxiety or any pain this strain numbs that very well it has a mild euphoria and I used in a ccell vape cart it was fantastic the high is focusing yet has potential for insane calm euphoria I have never ever experience with any other strain this is the only strain I always make sure I hav...
Outstanding strain for feeling relaxed without the massive head high some of the high THC strains offer. Very clear headed feeling but was stoney enough to make my shoulder pain not be there. 10/10 would use again.
This is a perfect day time smoke.
This strain helped to achieve my goal which was to relieve pain without an intense cerebral effect. It was still relaxing and calming which also helped me to sleep. I didn't wake up with the residual effects mimicking a hangover. Loved it!
It does what I was hoping it would ~ I can puff a good bit of it and still be functional. I feel relaxed, focused, a bit chatty but not too bad. I find that it really disperses my anxiety and I get a lot done while using this. The taste was decent, the bud was sticky - but mainly I just liked the ef...
Has become my favorite. I suffer chronic pain, migraines, depression, anxiety/panic. This stops nausea from other meds but, does what massive amounts of narcotics could not. It has brought all the above under control, yes I still suffer but it is now at a tolerable level. Asking my Dr. to wean me of...