ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. CBD Shark
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of CBD Shark

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

4.4 97 reviews

CBD Shark

aka CBD Shark Shock

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 97 reviews

CBD Shark

CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

70 people reported 601 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 41%
Focused 35%
Sleepy 30%
Euphoric 21%
Pain 44%
Stress 44%
Anxiety 44%
Inflammation 31%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

97

Show all

Avatar for cnixx
Member since 2016
really did improve my anxiety. Due to parental issues, i didnt smoke a lot of weed at home and causious when smoking weed in general. i finally was able to get everything i needed to smoke at home without any notice (gpen, smoke buddy, smell proof stuff and good hiding spots) and have been able to s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for hyponym
Member since 2014
Being that this strain has a 50/50 ratio of CBD to THC, you won't get much of a high. You will, however, experience relaxation and pain relief. Personally, I do not want to get high EVERY night, so on those nights I'll smoke some CBD Shark and still feel relaxed with minimal head high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MaGu
Member since 2014
I just love it, have been smoking daily for over 20 year and I find the calm effect of CBD/THC together to be very pleasant. ( probably due to growing up with Moroccan hash, which is very high in CBD and THC. )You don't get "super stoned" but neither do I want to be. I am a grown person, I have sh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Narpet
Member since 2014
Quickly becoming one of my favorite strains. I'm a medical user only and don't like a strong head high. This strain has just the right amount of THC and CBD combined. I get a nice relaxed feeling. All migraine pain gone and no real head high. Doesn't really make me sleepy, but doesn't make me too al...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for jeannita
Member since 2016
Albeit fragrant and a pleasant smoke; this CBD Blue Shark brings many benefits; namely for Anxiety and pain. I smoke this at night and I feel relaxed, not anxious, not caring too much about any sort of worry; and best of yet, I feel it having effects on my leg. I suffer from DVT and muscle pain. Thi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
more reviews
write a review

Find CBD Shark nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry CBD Shark nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Shark Shock
parent
Strain
CBD Shark
Strain child
CBD Blue Shark
child

Products with CBD Shark

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for CBD Shark nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The Top Trending CBD Cannabis Strains of 2018
The Top Trending CBD Cannabis Strains of 2018
New Strains Alert: CBD Shark, Afghan Hawaiian, 13 Dawgs, Damn Sour, and More
New Strains Alert: CBD Shark, Afghan Hawaiian, 13 Dawgs, Damn Sour, and More
6 Shark-Themed Cannabis Strains That Pack a Powerful Bite
6 Shark-Themed Cannabis Strains That Pack a Powerful Bite