Where do I even start? I picked up a cart of this strain because I wanted a strain that wouldn't make me eat the entire house out, and it was bought on pure whim. OMG, where the hell has this strain been my whole life? It hits you almost immediately, so there isn't much of a delayed response. PROS: Arousal! Holy shit, this is a strain that will make you horny, will ensure a fun night with your partner, and intensifies the whole experience just like most weed strains do. Focus: Most strains make my ADHD worse as far as focus goes, but not this one. I can actually follow along with conversations, and comprehend them. I have never experienced this in a strain, and thought all strains made me dumb trying to focus and follow along with conversations. Giggly: Omg, the funny conversations will come out with this strain! Plus, it somehow makes me more witty, and not only does it make me more giggly, but those around me who are not even hitting it laugh more because of the funny side this strain brings out in me. Listening to music: Holy mother of God, listening to music on this strain will help you hear the notes and voices as never before! Good music has the power to take me to other realms when sober, but holy shit, while high on this strain, I am in absolute nirvana, somehow become one with music, and actually feel like I am the music, ha ha ha! This is a true indica strain, and while it doesn't really give my feet and limbs that heavy feeling that indicas are known for, it totally relaxes and chills me out. It does couch lock me like true indica does, but I am still able to function. Third eye: holy shit, my third eye is blown out of the ball park with this one. Insights come so strongly, and I find myself having to write it all down so I do not forget it all in the morning. This has helped me make so many breakthroughs in my life! Also, this made all of my anxiety and body aches melt away, so this strain would be good for someone like me who suffers from chronic pain, ADHD, and PTSD. After the initial pleasant side-effects of this strain, it made me happily drift to sleep effortlessly, as most indicas do. CONS: It didn't curb my appetite as much as I hoped it would, and I still got the munchies, but they weren't out of control like most strains make me. I don't experience any paranoia, or anything like that, but I did experience the typical dry mouth that weed always brings on, so chew some gum or have water nearby to get you through that part. While this is a true indica strain, and not one that gives you the cerebral high, I wonder if there is a hybrid of this strain where a touch of sativa can give me the best of both worlds. I definitely won't knock off a star for that, but the only thing that keeps this from being THE PERFECT strain for me, would be a touch of sativa, but not too much. Also, I didn't find this as heavy hitting as some users, but it could be because it was a cart, and not the flower. I really, really hope to find this in flower form someday, because I know the amazing experience that this strain is, will be slightly different, and might hit me harder, as I like hard hitting strains. All in all, this is 95% the most perfect strain I have ever tried for me, and I plan on going back to the dispensary and buying more while I can. The stupid state I live in is for medical only, and it is really hard to find the same strain again once you find one you really like. You know, it's kind of like a Costco trip. If you find a great deal on something, if you don't buy it then, they probably won't have it again. So, grab your partner, some drinks, great music, and prepare for the time of your life! This strain will knock you out of the ballpark, and make everything more exciting. Ahhhhhhhh!!!!