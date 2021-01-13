Cement Shoes reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cement Shoes.
u........s
January 13, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Picked up an 1/8th at NoaBotanicals in Honolulu. This stuff definitely gives you cement shoes. Aye how ya doin? The flavor is citrusy and earthy, the aftertaste is sweet and sharp. As I'm typing this I can feel my legs and feet beginning to lightly pulse and sink into a feeling of numbness. There's a nice thick euphoric band strapped around my head as well, but not too intense to think clearly. This is my #1 of 2021 so far, the strain name is not an exaggeration!
m........8
April 18, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
The next best thing to slurricane. Do yourself a favor and make sure you don’t have any plans for the next few hours
B........t
January 27, 2021
It is a verrrry heavy strain, lol. It definitely puts you in your couch for sure, I’ve been doing nothing but eating & watching movies because of it
T........e
June 9, 2023
Relaxed
So good, I forgot my comment. Extremely calming and relaxing.
c........6
February 17, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
The first time I smoked this strain I f'ed up... I threw some pizza rolls in the air fryer and started it. I sat down packed a bowl and lit up. Not thinking that I was smoking a strain called Cement Shoes... As I sat there and let the high completely take over my entire body, I completely forgot I food almost ready. The air fryer dings and my face lights up with joy as I am about to destroy a feast of pizza rolls. To my great dismay I could not even move my toes. It was as if my legs were incased in a thousand pounds of concrete. I sat there for quite sometime trying to come up with a solution to my problem. I lived in a small camper at the time and the kitchen counter was just barely outside of arms reach. I attempt to stretch just enough to grab the handle and pull the air fryer tray with my prize in it over to me. In my stoned state I leaned a little too far over and fall onto the floor. I lay on the floor unable to muster the strength to move my legs. Alas my pizza rolls went cold before I could feast on them. I could only lay on the floor and stare at the ceiling while feeling the potent strain seemingly lay ontop of my body as if having a large dog lay ontop of you... 1000/10 my favorite strain.
j........9
October 10, 2020
Holy shit its really strong but completely relaxing. Highly recommended for people who are really used to weed. if you're coming in barely smoking I can imagine it can be very intense but if you like tripping balls then definitely go for it!!!
V........e
January 11, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Got an 1/2 oz by Gold Leaf at Curaleaf in Vegas. %25.75thc 13.2 mg/g myrcene, 2.75mg/g limonene, 3.61mg/g a-pinene, Visual. It came as 1 massive gay sticky chunk. 1 solid nugget that with a bit of pressure broke as a solid nugget would in chunks from the bottom up, so sticky and loaded with trichromes that I had to do very small amounts at a time in my heavy duty grinder as it was probably the hardest to grind I've come across outside of Oregon. The high is not for beginners, 1 gram bowl for me is good 2 is great. Good night. Gold leaf is a great brand out of Las Vegas. I would recommend their Crazy Glue also.
p........4
March 24, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Talkative
Where do I even start? I picked up a cart of this strain because I wanted a strain that wouldn't make me eat the entire house out, and it was bought on pure whim. OMG, where the hell has this strain been my whole life? It hits you almost immediately, so there isn't much of a delayed response. PROS: Arousal! Holy shit, this is a strain that will make you horny, will ensure a fun night with your partner, and intensifies the whole experience just like most weed strains do. Focus: Most strains make my ADHD worse as far as focus goes, but not this one. I can actually follow along with conversations, and comprehend them. I have never experienced this in a strain, and thought all strains made me dumb trying to focus and follow along with conversations. Giggly: Omg, the funny conversations will come out with this strain! Plus, it somehow makes me more witty, and not only does it make me more giggly, but those around me who are not even hitting it laugh more because of the funny side this strain brings out in me. Listening to music: Holy mother of God, listening to music on this strain will help you hear the notes and voices as never before! Good music has the power to take me to other realms when sober, but holy shit, while high on this strain, I am in absolute nirvana, somehow become one with music, and actually feel like I am the music, ha ha ha! This is a true indica strain, and while it doesn't really give my feet and limbs that heavy feeling that indicas are known for, it totally relaxes and chills me out. It does couch lock me like true indica does, but I am still able to function. Third eye: holy shit, my third eye is blown out of the ball park with this one. Insights come so strongly, and I find myself having to write it all down so I do not forget it all in the morning. This has helped me make so many breakthroughs in my life! Also, this made all of my anxiety and body aches melt away, so this strain would be good for someone like me who suffers from chronic pain, ADHD, and PTSD. After the initial pleasant side-effects of this strain, it made me happily drift to sleep effortlessly, as most indicas do. CONS: It didn't curb my appetite as much as I hoped it would, and I still got the munchies, but they weren't out of control like most strains make me. I don't experience any paranoia, or anything like that, but I did experience the typical dry mouth that weed always brings on, so chew some gum or have water nearby to get you through that part. While this is a true indica strain, and not one that gives you the cerebral high, I wonder if there is a hybrid of this strain where a touch of sativa can give me the best of both worlds. I definitely won't knock off a star for that, but the only thing that keeps this from being THE PERFECT strain for me, would be a touch of sativa, but not too much. Also, I didn't find this as heavy hitting as some users, but it could be because it was a cart, and not the flower. I really, really hope to find this in flower form someday, because I know the amazing experience that this strain is, will be slightly different, and might hit me harder, as I like hard hitting strains. All in all, this is 95% the most perfect strain I have ever tried for me, and I plan on going back to the dispensary and buying more while I can. The stupid state I live in is for medical only, and it is really hard to find the same strain again once you find one you really like. You know, it's kind of like a Costco trip. If you find a great deal on something, if you don't buy it then, they probably won't have it again. So, grab your partner, some drinks, great music, and prepare for the time of your life! This strain will knock you out of the ballpark, and make everything more exciting. Ahhhhhhhh!!!!