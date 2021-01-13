Picked up an 1/8th at NoaBotanicals in Honolulu. This stuff definitely gives you cement shoes. Aye how ya doin? The flavor is citrusy and earthy, the aftertaste is sweet and sharp. As I'm typing this I can feel my legs and feet beginning to lightly pulse and sink into a feeling of numbness. There's a nice thick euphoric band strapped around my head as well, but not too intense to think clearly. This is my #1 of 2021 so far, the strain name is not an exaggeration!