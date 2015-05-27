ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cerebro Haze reviews

Avatar for Thewitt88
Member since 2019
Ace. This is a truly innovative sativa-dominant strain. Changed my life. Cerebro Haze is a thing of beauty for any sativa connoisseur.
Avatar for mikegettrippy420
Member since 2016
This strain had me sleep facedown on the floor with a apple fritter in my mouth would definitely teccomend to those with high tolerance
Avatar for borbas
Member since 2017
Uplifting and creative feeling that doesen't make you feel hyper like some Sativas do. It slows down the day and lets you go with the flow. Very smokable and smooth with vanilla, pepper, citrus, and licorice notes.
Avatar for euphoricNightmare
Member since 2015
Covered in crystals super heavy pungent smell with a very uplifting high solid strain
Avatar for giobam
Member since 2015
haze was really good cleared my head up and smells amazing
