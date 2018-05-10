Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
First time taking tokes from this strain. And the first thing I can say Is the smell is so sweet. For all my aromatic stoners this will be a very nice scent for you to want to continuously smell! Once smoked you get a sweet light smoke. Not to dense ( used roll up ) and the high was very smooth it g...