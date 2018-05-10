ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Kscorbett
Member since 2018
What a wonderful strain! The smoke is sweet, and it makes you feel euphoric and relaxed!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 1979jasmine
Member since 2018
excellent strain,my favorite by far. Wish I could find it nearby.
Avatar for RiicoWave
Member since 2017
First time taking tokes from this strain. And the first thing I can say Is the smell is so sweet. For all my aromatic stoners this will be a very nice scent for you to want to continuously smell! Once smoked you get a sweet light smoke. Not to dense ( used roll up ) and the high was very smooth it g...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for townes420
Member since 2016
This strain is a great sativa hybrid. Crushes anxiety and inflammation. It’s also very pretty and taste great.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
