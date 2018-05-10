Champagne Diesel is a tasty combination of Sour Diesel and Champagne. Both strains are well-known for their effects and aromas. Sour Diesel mixes its pungent chemical fragrance and heady stimulation with Champagne’s relaxing physical high and enjoyable sweet flavor to create a winning combination that is greater than the sum of its parts. This bud's frosty appearance and bright orange stigma contrast against its light green foliage, giving the plant an alluring appearance alongside a sweet and pungent smell.
