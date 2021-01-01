Loading…

Channel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Channel.

Channel effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Creative
16% of people report feeling creative
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
16% of people say it helps with muscle spasms

Channel reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Berry
16% of people taste the flavor berry
Citrus
16% of people taste the flavor citrus
Grapefruit
16% of people taste the flavor grapefruit

