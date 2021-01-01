Loading…

Channel

aka Channel +, Channel Plus

Hybrid
Picture of Channel
THC 18%CBG 1%

Channel effects are mostly calming.

Channel potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
berry
top effect
focused
Channel is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Medical Seeds Co. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Channel - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Channel effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Creative
16% of people report feeling creative
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
16% of people say it helps with muscle spasms

Channel reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Berry
16% of people taste the flavor berry
Citrus
16% of people taste the flavor citrus
Grapefruit
16% of people taste the flavor grapefruit

