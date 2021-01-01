Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Chaos Kush

Hybrid
Picture of Chaos Kush
stock photo similar to chaos kush
THC 20%CBD Myrcene

Chaos Kush effects are mostly calming.

Chaos Kush potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
apricot
top effect
relaxed

Chaos Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Chaos Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Chaos Kush nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Chaos Kush effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress

Chaos Kush reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Apricot
11% of people taste the flavor apricot
Blue Cheese
11% of people taste the flavor blue cheese
Cheese
11% of people taste the flavor cheese

Chaos Kush reviews13

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Similar to Chaos Kush

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Chaos Kush