As a medical patient, I purchased a Chasca live resin cartridge in hopes that it would work for my chronic pain. While Chasca did not help with my Ehlers-Danlos related pain, it helped with symptoms associated with endometriosis. Chasca produces an uplifting and smooth high with a polite nausea. Polite nausea in the sense that it exacerbated nausea and dizziness but did not lead to an urge to vomit or otherwise physically dispel the nausea. Chasca works excellently for reducing my uterine spasms, and the cerebral effects help with the unpleasant mood symptoms that hormonal shifts bring. I find Chasca is more head-y at first, and oftentimes gives me a slight headache/causes pressure behind my eyes. However, it isn't overbearing and doesn't seem to trigger migraines for me. It does not increase my appetite, which is an added benefit as other strains tend to give me munchies and with the bloating and gastro discomfort endo brings, I don't really want to add munchies to the mix. Hit it a little too hard and some paranoia may creep in but nothing too intense, as long as you remember that it's just the plants effects! Chasca also helps cut through some of the fog endo gives me and while it doesn't eliminate all the discomfort, it helps me get up and motivated to move despite my discomfort. I'd say it knocks my bad days from a 10 in regards to pain and discomfort to about a 4.5.