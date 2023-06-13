Chauffeur reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chauffeur.

write a review

Chauffeur strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Uplifted

Chauffeur strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    63% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    45% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    45% of people say it helps with Stress

Chauffeur reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 13, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
If your looking for a indica leaning high. Then this one's for you. I'm a heavy smoker and it broke thru with one fat joint. I'm feeling nice. Enjoy yourself
13 people found this helpful
August 23, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Starts of with a dreamy head high that comes on smoothly then moves down to the chest and body. Euphoric but no racy and is deeply relaxing. Not a strong sense of munchies and gave a positive comfortable experience. Definitely recommend if you can find it
10 people found this helpful
September 18, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
love this strain. I got some rosin of this and I swear all I wanted to do was move. so I cleaned and got things done. Great stimulation and body stone
4 people found this helpful
May 12, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Very dense flower with a big heart and head. Very nice buzz.
February 10, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Fast acting, smooth smoke great taste
December 9, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
very chill and balanced high, with a fruity smell and piney taste. big fan of this one
March 16, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
trying a chauffer x jealousy cross called Dr J as live resin cart by Buddies 5/5
May 10, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Realllyyyyyy like this one!! It makes me feel relaxed and happy and a little bit energetic all at the same time which is great. The taste is pretty good as well definitely strong and powerful but it’s hard to place the exact taste! Overall a really great strain that I recommend

Buy strains with similar effects to Chauffeur

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...