Chauffeur strain helps with
- 63% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 45% of people say it helps with Depression
- 45% of people say it helps with Stress
c........6
June 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
If your looking for a indica leaning high. Then this one's for you. I'm a heavy smoker and it broke thru with one fat joint. I'm feeling nice. Enjoy yourself
A........1
August 23, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Starts of with a dreamy head high that comes on smoothly then moves down to the chest and body. Euphoric but no racy and is deeply relaxing. Not a strong sense of munchies and gave a positive comfortable experience. Definitely recommend if you can find it
F........7
September 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
love this strain. I got some rosin of this and I swear all I wanted to do was move. so I cleaned and got things done. Great stimulation and body stone
G........r
May 12, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Very dense flower with a big heart and head. Very nice buzz.
w........7
February 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Fast acting, smooth smoke great taste
1........j
December 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
very chill and balanced high, with a fruity smell and piney taste. big fan of this one
f........n
March 16, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
trying a chauffer x jealousy cross called Dr J as live resin cart by Buddies 5/5
m........1
May 10, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Realllyyyyyy like this one!! It makes me feel relaxed and happy and a little bit energetic all at the same time which is great. The taste is pretty good as well definitely strong and powerful but it’s hard to place the exact taste! Overall a really great strain that I recommend