HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%

Chauffeur

Chauffeur is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Daily Driver. Chauffeur is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chauffeur effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chauffeur when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by NorCal’s Phinest, Chauffeur features flavors like pine, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chauffeur typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Chauffeur buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chauffeur, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Chauffeur strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Uplifted

Chauffeur strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    63% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    45% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    45% of people say it helps with Stress
Chauffeur strain reviews

June 13, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
If your looking for a indica leaning high. Then this one's for you. I'm a heavy smoker and it broke thru with one fat joint. I'm feeling nice. Enjoy yourself
August 23, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Starts of with a dreamy head high that comes on smoothly then moves down to the chest and body. Euphoric but no racy and is deeply relaxing. Not a strong sense of munchies and gave a positive comfortable experience. Definitely recommend if you can find it
September 18, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
love this strain. I got some rosin of this and I swear all I wanted to do was move. so I cleaned and got things done. Great stimulation and body stone
