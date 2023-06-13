Chauffeur
Chauffeur is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Daily Driver. Chauffeur is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chauffeur effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chauffeur when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by NorCal’s Phinest, Chauffeur features flavors like pine, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chauffeur typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Chauffeur buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chauffeur, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Chauffeur strain effects
Chauffeur strain helps with
- 63% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 45% of people say it helps with Depression
- 45% of people say it helps with Stress
