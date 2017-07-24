ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Cheese Quake

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Hoppy
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Cheese Quake nugget
Cheese Quake
  • Peppery
  • Hoppy
  • Citrus

Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.

Effects

1675 reported effects from 190 people
Happy 64%
Relaxed 64%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 28%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

263

Avatar for Munchiez2
Member since 2014
Was told to try this in place of platinum wreck for my knee cap dislocation pain, pain was gone in the first 15 minutes or so and was very very stoned. This was the same knee cap I dislocated twice before and destroyed the MCL last year in it with meniscus tearing, so pretty impressive anti inflamma...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Works for Restless leg and other joint and back pain. Helps with stress and anxiety. Helps you fall asleep as well. In MY experience, I got aroused easier as well as INCREDABLE sex and orgasms.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for Celticmtngoddess
Member since 2014
This is a good Indica for relaxation,this takes the worries of your day away... I have Fibro,and it helps with that,GREAT ANTI-Inflamatory...Gives relief for digestive problems,especially nausea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for EmAndA
Member since 2012
I love Cheesequake. This is one of the first strains I ever tried and I have been looking for it ever since. It's a great bud!! The taste wasn't harsh at all but the hits were all strong! It made me feel very euphoric. A few hits of Cheesequake and I'm normally dancing around my room. It gives me su...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for easthood
Member since 2014
Cheese quake is some pretty dank weed. Nice, euphoric high that knocks you out. Great strain to smoke shortly before going to bed. Downside is that this strain makes you cough like a MF, leaving you with a sore throat sometimes.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Querkle
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Cheese Quake
First strain child
Grilled Cheese
child
Second strain child
The Blintz
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Cheese QuakeUser uploaded image of Cheese QuakeUser uploaded image of Cheese QuakeUser uploaded image of Cheese QuakeUser uploaded image of Cheese QuakeUser uploaded image of Cheese QuakeUser uploaded image of Cheese Quake
