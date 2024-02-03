stock photo similar to Zonuts
Zonuts
Zonuts is a hybrid weed strain bred by Umami Seed Company and made from a genetic cross of Runtz x Zuchi. This is a treat-your-self strain, full of candy, creamy dough and citrus notes. We are still learning about Zuchi’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zonuts, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zonuts strain effects
Zonuts strain reviews4
d........5
February 3, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
N........t
November 2, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
k........g
October 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic