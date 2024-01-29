Chem Brulee reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Brulee.

Chem Brulee strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Talkative

Chem Brulee strain helps with

  • Cramps
    22% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Headaches
    22% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Chem Brulee reviews

January 29, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
When I smoke this I start about one million projects. Always running around- what if I started painting? What if I made cookies? What if I fixed the door jam? What if I worked in the garden? Turns me into a little bumblebee, buzzing around my to-do list but never quite finishing anything. Creativity turned up to 11 but ADHD turned up to 12
4 people found this helpful
July 20, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Very Good
1 person found this helpful
August 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Barely terpy in my batch. Dense nugs. Always weight out what you buy. For the purchase, suitable for enjoyment, numbing of some pain. Average flavor profile.
January 29, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
23 year long consumer here and chem burlee live resin is a great peace of mind and quality high. Missouro is stepping it up.
May 26, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
So relaxing and puts you in a great mood and it makes you forget the outside world
July 9, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Potent… with strong citrus taste
October 10, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Very 👌 even kill nice effect the reason I use my makes one feel complete.
January 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Tingly
I loved this. I had it as a gram preroll and literally saw new colors in the midst of a blurry ocean

