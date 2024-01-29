stock photo similar to Chem Brulee
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Chem Brulee

Chem Brulee is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Copper Chem and Lemon Brulee. This strain is a savory and citrusy delight that will tantalize your taste buds with its diesel and vanilla flavors. Chem Brulee is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chem Brulee effects include relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chem Brulee when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Kanna-Wise Cannabis, Chem Brulee features flavors like diesel, vanilla, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chem Brulee typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is known for its light green buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of resin. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Brulee, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Chem Brulee

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Chem Brulee strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Talkative

Chem Brulee strain helps with

  • Cramps
    22% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Headaches
    22% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Chem Brulee products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Chem Brulee near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Chem Brulee strain reviews9

January 29, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
When I smoke this I start about one million projects. Always running around- what if I started painting? What if I made cookies? What if I fixed the door jam? What if I worked in the garden? Turns me into a little bumblebee, buzzing around my to-do list but never quite finishing anything. Creativity turned up to 11 but ADHD turned up to 12
4 people found this helpful
July 20, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Very Good
1 person found this helpful
August 16, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Barely terpy in my batch. Dense nugs. Always weight out what you buy. For the purchase, suitable for enjoyment, numbing of some pain. Average flavor profile.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight