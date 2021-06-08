Chem Driver reviews
Chem Driver
Chem Driver strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Chem Driver strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........s
June 8, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
This Strain is a great way to begin your day, especially with some water or coffee. Energizing and Euphoric and allows you to enjoy your high, while still being intune with your daily tasks.
r........8
August 8, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Just got a bag by wildflowers 8th for $10. I feel nice. Gonna maybe fold my laundry
d........6
July 20, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Strong pungent strain with lots of trichome-rich nuggs. Bred in South Jersey this strain has a smooth cream taste that leaves the consumer in a euphoric mood, good for day time use with its ,high percent thc its
a........1
August 23, 2023
Giggly
Talkative
Dizzy
Makes me feel a little crazy not sure if it’s good or bad? Strong though so I gave it 4 stars! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
s........z
October 13, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
I feel focused on task at hand, i feel clear headed, (if that’sa word😂😂😩) And relaxed in my body but a little bit of butterfly ishin my dtomache… Overall i can get w it missy important to me is FOCUS I like it alot, its a nice h!@h😌
s........n
September 3, 2023
Focused
Hungry
super lovely strain that focuses your mind and leaves you feeling serene
s........r
February 18, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
First time. Tried it on account of it was on sale. Enjoyed it very much. It made me feel exactly as described; giggly, euphoric, and hungry. Will buy it again. I could not find this information here on Leafly but my guess is this is a sativa dominant hybrid.