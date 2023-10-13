Chem Driver
HybridTHC 31%CBG 1%
Chem Driver
CDr
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Creative
Ammonia
Pungent
Sweet
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Pinene
Chem Driver effects are mostly energizing.
Chem Driver potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Chem Driver is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sundae Driver. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and creative. Chem Driver has 31% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Driver, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Chem DriverOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Chem Driver strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Chem Driver strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chem Driver products near you
Similar to Chem Driver near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Chem Driver strain reviews(8)
Read all reviews
s........z
October 13, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Dry eyes
I feel focused on task at hand, i feel clear headed, (if that’sa word😂😂😩) And relaxed in my body but a little bit of butterfly ishin my dtomache… Overall i can get w it missy important to me is FOCUS I like it alot, its a nice h!@h😌
s........n
September 3, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
super lovely strain that focuses your mind and leaves you feeling serene
s........r
February 18, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
First time. Tried it on account of it was on sale. Enjoyed it very much. It made me feel exactly as described; giggly, euphoric, and hungry. Will buy it again. I could not find this information here on Leafly but my guess is this is a sativa dominant hybrid.